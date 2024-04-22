The Windrush Warriors Are Coming to Peckham

25-date UK tour

This multi-ethnic play set in a community centre and written by and starring black actor Nicola Gardner is ased around the shocking events of the Windrush scandal.

The story follows four older generation African-Caribbean friends as they deal with personal trauma, striking a balance between comedy and sobering drama. National Windrush Day is June 22, 2024.

The show builds on the success of Gardner’s last major touring production The Community Centre, which successfully toured between 2016 and 2021.

Gardner said: “The Windrush Warriors presents a hilarious and sometimes poignant story of four brave African-Caribbean pensioners who imagined a peaceful later life and are now dealing with an unexpected challenge – the infamous Windrush scandal.

“The fact that the script is based on true events makes for an interesting, socially-conscious show, depicting an imperfect world.

“It’s an affectionate story about people in the autumn of their lives. The show is a life-affirming view of survivors, children of the Windrush generation. The Windrush scandal and its attendant hypocrisy is laid bare in this show. It’s an important message embracing untouchable subjects and highlighting current events.

“The show exposes the unfair predicament of people who having lived and worked in the UK for decades, are now heartlessly being shown that they are undesirable.

“It has a diverse mix of cultures and aims to enhance cultural awareness whilst entertaining audiences with a great, true story. These pensioners experience the joys and angst of their golden years and come together when faced with cruel and unjust treatment. And their reaction? To fight adversity with Warrior like ferocity!”

l-r Nicola Gardner, Liam Grunshaw l-r Tony McPherson Deborah Colphon

As well as appearing in ITV drama Coronation Street, Emmerdale, The Royal and Brookside, Gardner has also had roles in comedy plays for BBC Radio 4, playing the lead in Whoopi Goldberg’s Country Life by Shelagh Delaney and as Biyot Abdulle in Number 10 with the late Sir Anthony Sher.

In 2023, she appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe in An Afternoon with the Ladies of the Cliff Richard Fan Club which was performed at the Assembly Rooms and was attended by Sir Lenny Henry. She has also performed as a stand-up comedienne and at the Frog & Bucket in Manchester

Gardner added: “This successful theatre show is a potential TV series. The Windrush Warriors comedy show is far more than just wonderful entertainment. This ethnic minority theatre group are not afraid to highlight important social injustice.

“As far back as Ancient Greece and Shakespearean drama, theatre has been a crucial channel by which playwrights and performers communicated important messages concerning social and political upheaval.”

Find out more about The Windrush Warriors at http://www.thewindrushwarriors.com

May 24, 25 – Theatre Peckham, London – Tickets

May 28, 29, 30, 31, June 01 – Etcetera Theatre, Camden, London – Tickets

June 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 – Applecart Arts, Plashet Grove, London – Tickets

June 11, 12, 13 – Continental, Preston – Tickets

June 18, 19, 21 – Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield Tickets

June 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 – International Anthony Burgess Foundation, Manchester – Tickets

Tickets links for all shows: https://www.thewindrushwarriors.com/tickets/