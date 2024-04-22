Ore Oduba, starring as Happy Man in ‘Pretty Woman the Musical’ at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre

Ore is a television and radio presenter, and actor and plays the combined role of Happy Man and Mr Thompson in the Pretty Woman the Musical – touring now and coming to Churchill Theatre in May.

He tells us: “It’s great that a film that resonated with people almost 25 years ago still brings out such euphoria from the audience.”

What’s it like being on the road?

Taking it on tour from its stint on the West End has been a “pleasure”, says Ore, who explains that it’s been brought to life by the same screenplay writers as the movie, J. F. Lawton and Garry Marshall, so “it’s very much in keeping with that first piece”.

But it’s got brand new music written by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, which is “a nod to what people loved before but has this wonderful freshness about the production that keeps it feeling new”.

Ore says: “It’s also important to say that it’s not contractual that you have to watch the movie to watch and enjoy the show. The movie is a classic, if you watch it for the first time, you realise why.”

What’s it like playing the part?

Happy Man is the fairy godmother of the boulevard who everyone knows, and he sprinkles the magic over Vivian to help make her dream a reality – and “that brings a lot of joy”, says Ore.

“For the musical, we really lean on that magic, the fairytale of a woman being in one place in her life and dreaming of being in another.”

Playing a dual role, Ore says Happy Man is a “real live wire, and I’m loving being able to take hold of that”. Then, Mr Thompson, who is the household manager and who many will recognise from the movie, is “stern and stiff at the beginning but in his relationship with Vivian, he plays a little bit of an uncle”.

“There’s lots of layers to this one role and I feel very lucky to be peeling them every night,” he adds.

‘Pretty really is a fairtale’

“I think what people really enjoy about Pretty Woman today is the fact that it really is a fairytale, about how if you really believe in something, you really can make your dreams in reality,” says Ore.

“And that’s what we love about fairytales, whether it’s Disney or Pretty Woman, we really like the idea that people can start at one place and follow their aspirations and become something more or something else. That’s the magic of theatre that we get to bring to life.”

Ore also explains how Pretty Woman is “really a story about female empowerment”.

He says: “We were having big conversations about that in the rehearsal process to make sure we didn’t underestimate how important it is to tell a story about a woman who’s seemingly one thing to many people, but who actually has her own spirit, has her own confidence and has her own goals and ambitions and isn’t going to be dragged down by perception of some of the not very nice people that exist in society.”

Why do romcoms remain a loved genre?

Some are calling it a romcom revival, some say they never went out of style.

Ore says: “If I’m ever asked, ‘What kind of movie do you want to watch tonight?’ There’s no other category other than romcom. I want that relief of being able to laugh. I want to escape. I’m a hopeless romantic, and the story of love is a tale as old as time.”

‘The show is a feel good night out’

Performing a show for a stint as they are with Pretty Woman, it’s important to truly loving the production – and Ore truly does.

“Regardless of whatever place I am in my head, going into that theatre, with this production, as soon as that curtain goes up and I come out, I always feel good.

“Physically is another question. But emotionally, I always feel so happy, and I think that is because we have a wonderful team and incredibly talented cast and crew,” he says.

“I also just really love telling this story and I know the love of the story is something that is shared with the audience. You go into the theatre because maybe you want to escape. People want to feel good; they want a big night out. And Pretty Woman the Musical is a chance for people to feel good on their night out. And it’s totally the same for me.”

Dates: Monday 6 to Saturday 11 May 2024, 7.30pm, 2.30pm

Tickets: £26 to £65

Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA

trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB/event/musical/pretty-woman-the-musical-tickets