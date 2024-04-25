Brockwell Music Trail

A Musical Adventure in the Heart of Brixton

Brixton Chamber Orchestra (BCO), renowned for its innovative performances and commitment to community engagement, is proud to present the much-anticipated Brockwell Music Trail on Sunday, May 12th, 2024, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Brockwell Park. This free event promises an afternoon of fun, musical exploration and community spirit.

The Brockwell Music Trail epitomises BCO’s commitment to bringing live music experiences to new audiences in unexpected places. Participants will embark on a thrilling adventure to uncover nine hidden groups of musicians scattered throughout Brockwell Park. Armed with a map provided at Herne Hill Gate, attendees will journey through the park, encountering BCO musicians showcasing their talent in unexpected locations. As attendees explore, they’re encouraged to jot down the whereabouts and instruments played by each group they encounter. Those who successfully locate all nine groups will be in with the chance to win a prize.

The grand finale of the event will take place at a secret location within the park at sunset. To uncover the location, attendees are urged to follow the trail of musicians as they unite to deliver a breathtaking full orchestral concert.

Timetable:

3.00 – 3.30 pm – Arrive at Brockwell Park (Herne Hill Gate) for briefing and to collect your map 3.30 – 5.30 pm – Find our musicians around the park

6.00 – 7.00 pm – Orchestra performance (secret location)

Born and bred Brixton local, Matthew O’Keeffe, Founder, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Brixton Chamber Orchestra, says:

“We are thrilled to bring the Brockwell Music Trail to our community. It’s an opportunity for people to immerse themselves in the magic of music while exploring the beauty of Brockwell Park, creating memories that will resonate long after the final notes have faded.”

Brixton Chamber Orchestra is a product of local talent and the unique blend of creative energy and cultural diversity that characterises Brixton.

Known for their innovative setlists and arrangements, BCO’s performances span a wide range of genres and venues, from classical to jazz, grime to gospel, and beyond. They especially enjoy reaching new audiences in unexpected venues and appear all over Brixton – in markets, pubs, clubs, parks, churches, and community centres.

Don’t miss this opportunity to join Brixton Chamber Orchestra for an unforgettable musical adventure in Brockwell Park. Sign up now here and follow BCO on social media for event updates and announcements.

Date: Sunday 12th May 2024

Time: 3.00pm – 7.00pm

Location: Brockwell Park, map

More Information: https://www.brixchamber.com/gigs/brockwell-music-trail

Sign up link: https://forms.gle/nfpSPSipUehUS8UL9

Free Entry