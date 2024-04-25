You Look Well

Unveiling the Invisible Battle of Multiple Sclerosis

Shedding light on the unseen struggles faced by individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis: this is the aim of the thought-provoking visual art exhibition ‘You Look Well: Unveiling the Invisible Battle of Multiple Sclerosis’, presented by emerging artist Patricia Rullo.

The event wants to raise awareness, fundraise for the UK MS Society and foster understanding of the challenges posed by this increasing disease, affecting 2.8 million people worldwide, with a new diagnosis every 5 minutes.

“Living with MS presents unique challenges that are often unseen and misunderstood,” says the exhibition’s curator and artist Patricia Rullo. “Through art, we have the power to illuminate these invisible battles, fostering empathy and support for those affected by MS.”

From abstract representations of brain fog to expressive creations capturing the intensity of nerve pain, the exhibition offers a multifaceted exploration of the MS experience. In addition to the visual artworks, the exhibition will feature interactive elements and educational resources to provide visitors with a deeper understanding of MS and its impact on individuals and communities.

As the curator of “You Look Well: Unveiling the Invisible Battle of Multiple Sclerosis,” Patricia brings a unique perspective informed by her journey with MS and her professional expertise in psychology and education. Through her curation, she aims to amplify the voices of individuals living with MS, challenge misconceptions, and foster greater understanding and empathy within the broader community.

Patricia’s artistic vision is grounded in the belief that art has the power to transcend barriers, spark dialogue, and inspire social change. Her dedication to raising awareness about MS and advocating for the well-being of those affected by the condition drives her work as an artist and a curator.

To sustain the project Patricia has opened a GoFundMe page named “Help Patricia spread awareness through her art.”.

By bringing visibility to the invisible aspects of MS, the exhibition seeks to spark meaningful conversations and inspire positive change in our society.

The exhibition’s opening night coincides with World MS Day.

AMP Gallery, 1 Acorn Parade, London SE15 2TZ. Free admission.

Opening night 30/05/2024 – 6:00pm to 9:00pm

31/05 to 9/06 10:00am to 6:00pm

Sunday 2/06 and 9/06 – 11:00am to 5:00pm

patricia.rullo@gmail.com

www.patriciarullo.com

https://gofund.me/d3a6da7b