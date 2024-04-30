From Sciatica to Soho

After enduring what he thought was sciatica during the last Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Matt Forde was diagnosed with cancer. A few weeks later he was having the base of his spine removed.

Now the UK’s leading political comedian, Matt Forde (Spitting Image, HIGNFY, British Scandal), returns to the festival, ahead of the UK and US elections. His brand-new show The End of An Era Tour will run from 1st – 25th August at 8pm at Pleasance Beyond.

Currently learning to walk again, Matt has returned to work on his acclaimed Political Party and British Scandal podcasts, alongside hosting Absolute Radio’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Football Show.

Photo: Matt Stronge

His final challenge is to get back to stand-up, and he will now embark on his first work-in-progress stand-up gigs at London’s Soho Theatre from 28th May – 1st June at 7.30pm.

Matt said: “I cannot wait to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe again, despite returning to the place where my life turned upside down.

“After my final show there, I was told I had cancer. Instead of going on tour, I was being carved open to have the base of my spine removed. Now I know how turkeys feel. And it was in the run-up to Christmas.

“I’m learning to walk again and with the help of two fantastic helpers (sticks), I will be back at on stage.

“When I was laid in that hospital bed in excruciating pain, the only thought on my mind was ‘at least I’ll get a show out of this’. Then I’d remember that I’m a political comedian and I’d think ‘oh well, at least people don’t have to hear me do a show about this”

Matt Forde’s Soho Theatre gigs are on general sale now at SohoTheatre.com and his Edinburgh Festival Fringe run goes on general sale on Thursday 9th May at edfringe.com