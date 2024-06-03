Helena Bonham Carter announced as narrator for Woolwich’s ‘Viola’s Room’

The immersive experience by Punchdrunk sees the Harry Potter star journey you through a ‘gothic fairytale’

Punchdrunk has announced Helena Bonham Carter as the narrator for the world premiere of new production Viola’s Room at the company’s home in Woolwich.

Showing this May for a limited run, the narration is pre-recorded, and audiences will be guided by Bonham Carter’s voice, scripted by Daisy Johnson, through headphones.

Helena Bonham Carter said: “Having long been a fan of Punchdrunk, when Felix [Barrett] shared the concept of Viola’s Room with me, I was captivated.

“How could I resist a gothic fairytale interpreted through Daisy Johnson’s febrile pen, layered with Punchdrunk’s incomparable sensory craft and magic? It’s an honour to be narrating this truly unique experience.”

Punchdrunk artistic director Felix Barrett said: “It was a pinch me moment hearing Helena bring Daisy’s words to life. What an icon – and what a truly mesmerising enchantment she brings to Viola’s Room.

“I’m beyond thrilled to offer our audiences the chance to have Helena Bonham Carter whisper in their ear and delicately, deviously steward them through our dream world.”

BAFTA-winning actor Bonham Carter is famously known for her roles in The King’s Speech and The Wings of the Dove – and recognised for her role in Harry Potter as Bellatrix Lestrange.

Image by Muse

As a voice artist, Helena’s distinguishable tones are on credits including The House, Wallace & Gromit, The Gruffalo and, most recently, the voice of Wise House in The Velveteen Rabbit.

In Viola’s Room, barefoot and wearing headphones, you will feel your way through a maze-like installation as an unseen narrator – Bonham Carter – guides you on a sensory journey to reveal a story of innocence lost and obsession unleashed.

Written by Booker Prize-shortlisted Daisy Johnson, Viola’s Room reimagines Barry Pain’s classic gothic mystery The Moon-Slave for a new audience.

So little has been offered to audiences so far, it only adds to the mystery as you enter Viola’s Room.

The production distils two decades of Punchdrunk’s immersive practice into an intimate, linear, audio-driven adventure that promises to suffuse the dreams of those who dare to follow the light.

Barrett added: “When The Burnt City closed, our laboratory opened, and Woolwich became Punchdrunk’s home to experiment, play and develop – allowing us to prototype long-held dreams and new ideas.

“Our ambition over the coming years is to open our doors as never before, offering audiences a chance to experience the evolution of these ideas from limited runs to larger-scale works.

“It’s with great excitement that we prepare to welcome audiences to the first project in a new era of Punchdrunk shows, Viola’s Room – an uncharted landscape – a moonlit fever dream.”

Dates: Showing until 18 August 2024, suitable for ages 14+

Tickets: £28.50

Punchdrunk, One Cartridge Place, SE18 6ZR

punchdrunk.com/work/violas-room