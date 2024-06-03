Things to do in south London in June

From summer sports screenings and Father’s Day events to KISSTORY and bonkers comedy nights – these are the events you won’t want to miss this June

A piece of KISSTORY

The line-up has just been announced for KISSTORY, returning to Blackheath on Saturday 27 July – and it’s a good one.

Promising to bring you all of the biggest old-school tunes and anthems, you better get ready for a huge party, hosted by KISS Breakfast’s Jordan and Perri and bringing you a whole host of KISSTORY DJs, huge performances and very special guests across multiple stages, including…

Wayne Wonder, Fuse ODG, Kyla, General Levy, Artful Dodger, Ramz, Alison Limerick, Elisabeth Troy, Lisa Maffia & Mc Romeo, Baby D, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Phats & Small (Ft. Rick Live), Special MC, Matt Jam Lamont, Oxide and Neutrino, Kele Le Roc, SL2, Slipmatt, DJ Ace, Rat Pack, Wideboys, Big Brovaz & Booty Luv, and many more.

Festival season is just around the corner, so be sure to secure your tickets and get ahead of the game.

Date: Saturday 27 July 2024, 12pm to 10:30pm

Tickets: £47.60 to £100.80

Dartmouth Field, SE3 0UA

planetradio.co.uk/kiss/entertainment/music-events/london-kisstory

Outdoor cinema

Nobody puts baby in the corner… Watch some classic films under the stars at Charlton House this June. You can catch family favourites Dirty Dancing, Back to the Future and Grease: the singalong on a huge open-air screen, with a backdrop of the night’s sky.

Pack a blanket or a camping chair and set up shop to watch unmissable movies in this unique outdoor cinema experience.

Dates: 7 to 9 June 2024, gates open 8:15pm, films start after sunset at around 9:45pm

Tickets: Regular £15.50, premium £22.50

Charlton House, Charlton Road, SE7 8RE

www.greenwichheritage.org/events

Changemaker Festival

Immerse yourself in creativity and originality by watching the annual BAMPI Changemaker Festival at Blackheath Halls.

The festival will feature students from all three years of the BAMPI Course, including graduating students performing their recitals.

Dates: Tuesday 28 May to Sunday 2 June 2024

Tickets: Free, booking required

Blackheath Halls, 23 Lee Road, Blackheath, SE3 9RQ

www.trinitylaban.ac.uk/whats-on/event/bampi-changemaker-festival-2

The Comedy of Errors

Pedalling from venue to venue with their set, props and costumes on the back of their bikes, the HandleBards are a four-strong troupe of actors spending the summer bringing environmentally sustainable Shakespeare to venues across the UK – and in June, they’re coming to Severndroog Castle.

Join the troupe for a bicycle-powered production of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors “like you’ve never seen before”.

When two sets of estranged twins are brought together on the same island, this classic comedy takes hold, with mistaken identity, music and manic costume changes a plenty.

Date: Thursday 6 June 2024, 7pm to 9pm

Tickets: £5 to £19.50, under 5s free

Severndroog Castle, Castle Wood, SE18 3RT

www.handlebards.com/show/the-comedy-of-errors-severndroog-castle

Image: Danford Showan

Wet Locker

The Loudspeaker Orchestra is hosting its next concert under the glass roof of Greenwich Market. Welcome WEȽ∝KER (pronounced Wet Locker) to the stage for an immersive audio-visual experience.

A collaborative project from Messrs Guillaume Dujat and Joe Beedles, rubberised recordings meet aerated physical modellings, AI chants and spectral synthesis, morphed by the putty-like WEȽ∝KER formula.

Head down to enjoy an event never seen before at the market.

Date: Wednesday 29 May 2024, 7pm to 10pm

Tickets: £5

Greenwich Market, SE10 9HZ

www.greenwichmarket.london/events/detail/loudspeaker-orchestra-presents-wet-locker

Bonkers in BR1

For the first time, Bromley Little Theatre presents comedy night Bonkers in BR1. Showcasing comedians handpicked from the London open mic scene, you’ll see a selection of stars who have honed their craft in the comedy clubs of the capital, bringing their best to Bromley.

You’ll see eight comedians bringing a diverse range of humour, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Date: Sunday 9 June 2024, 7:45pm

Tickets: £10

North Street, Bromley, BR1 1SB

bromleylittletheatre.org/mevents/comedy-night

Up in smoke

Continuing its 10th-anniversary celebrations, NOW Gallery has announced its Design Commission of 2024 – “Up in Smoke” – by the designer-architect duo John Booth and Mat Barnes from CAN.

The exhibition is free and opens on 21 June. Up In Smoke sees the gallery space transformed into a vibrant, colourful and interactive installation that tells the story of Greenwich Peninsula through its iconic chimneys, evoking the memories of the area’s lively past, and its transformation from a historic former marshland to the cultural hub it is today.

Dates: 21 June to 22 September 2024

Tickets: Free

NOW Gallery, The Gateway Pavilions, SE10 0SQ

nowgallery.co.uk/exhibitions/up-in-smoke

Summer sports screenings

The Old Royal Naval College grounds will be showing the best in sporting talent on a big outdoor screen this summer.

Kicking off with the Euros, the big screen will then serve up Wimbledon viewings for tennis fans through July, with the Olympics being the closing ceremony.

Grab some street food from Karnival Food, a drink from the alfresco bar or a cone from Hackney Gelato and enjoy.

There will be seating in front of the screen for big sports fans, and smaller tables for foodies who want to make the most of the food and drink on offer.

Dates: 14 June to 12 August 2024

Tickets: Free

King William Lawn, Old Royal Naval College, SE10 9NN

ornc.org/whats-on/summer-big-screen

Father’s Day clay workshop

Get your dad involved in some freestyle clay-making this Father’s Day at House of Denna.

In the workshop, you’ll have the opportunity to let your inner artist out and create a beautiful piece to take home. Using air dry clay, you can choose to make a pot, bowl, tile or plate, all with your own freestyle design.

The class is designed for all skill levels, and you will be guided through various techniques and tools – from applying paint to using stamps. All materials are provided and, after the class, you and your dad can take your work home with you.

Date: Sunday 16 June 2024, 10am

Tickets: £34

House of Denna, 54 No 1 Street, Royal Arsenal, SE18 6ST

www.houseofdenna.com/event-details/fathers-day-clay-workshop

New Lights Festival

The seventh New Lights Festival takes place in Greenwich at the Royal Naval College this June with an arrange of multi-disciplinary and improvised works.

Opening with a celebration of Iranian music and poetry, the week will see works for Cello and Organ, a concerto for “Kraken Harp” at the Cutty Sark, Nancarrow-Ligeti intersections with player-piano, electroacoustic collaborations, an improvised opera “Irma” and a day devoted to popular culture and “crossover”, including Salsa, music film documentaries and a social media inspired Piano Quintet.

Dates: 17 to 21 June 2024

Tickets: Prices vary per event

Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, King Charles Court, Old Royal Naval College, SE10 9JF

www.trinitylaban.ac.uk/new-lights-festival-june-2024

Sun dyeing

Learn to print with sunlight at the Deptford Lounge this spring for a free four-week cyanotype workshop series.

Cyanotype photography is a camera-less technique that involves laying an object on paper coated with a solution of iron salts before exposing it to UV light to create white and cyan-blue images.

This four-week workshop series will take you through the process of creating designs and working with found objects and photography to create cyanotype artwork.

Dates: 3 to 22 June 2024

Tickets: Free

9 Giffin Street, SE8 4RJ

www.thealbany.org.uk/shows/spring-snapshots-of-deptford-cyanotype-workshops

Animal Farm

This June, Greenwich Theatre is welcoming George Orwell’s classic fable, Animal Farm, in an adaptation bristling with satire. The animals have thrown off their human oppressors, but a new political elite is rising, and wants to make Animal Farm “great again”. But at what cost?

The riotous retelling of the timeless novel, featuring Creation Theatre’s rep company, is adapted by playwright and political commentator, Van Badham.

Dates: 5 to 8 June 2024, 2:30pm, 7:30pm

Tickets: Standard £26, concession £21, student £16

Crooms Hill, SE10 8ES

greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/animal-farm