Jason Donovan in Bromley Horror Show

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical the Rocky Horror Show, announced a three-month extension to its 50th Anniversary Tour– adding additional dates from February – May 2025.

An exceptional cast led by singing superstar Jason Donovan will be bringing their biggest party yet to audiences across the country.

Brad will be played by Connor Carson, Janet by Lauren Chia, Riff Raff by Job Greuter and Magenta / Usherette by Natasha Hoeberigs. Columbia will be played by Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Rocky by Morgan Jackson and Eddie / Dr Scott by Edward Bullingham.

The Rocky Horror Show defies space and time as it continues to captivate audiences around the world featuring all the outrageous characters and infectious energy that has made the show a global phenomenon for over five decades. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all the famous musical numbers which have made the Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for 50 years and counting, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “Time Warp”.

Photo: Daniel Boud

The show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation – meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

Jason Donovan returns to one of his most famous roles: playing Frank-N-Furter and says that it’s because, ‘I’m a fan. I love the show; I love the music; I love the character. I was touring my own show about five years ago and included ‘Sweet Transvestite’ from Rocky as a key moment in my musical career. It went down a storm.’

Discovering that there will be a 50th Anniversary tour, Jason contacted producer Howard Panter to let him know he would like to be involved, hence his expected arrival in Bromley’s Churchill Theatre during an extensive UK tour.

The Rocky Horror Show also has personal reasons for Jason wanting to be involved. It was playing Frank-N-Furter in the 1998 tour that he met his wife Angela Malloch when she was stage managing the show. Twenty-six years and three children later, Jason says it was a major turning point in his life.

Will he enjoy putting on the fishnets and high heels in his late 50s? ‘Easy. I put on the costume and there’s Frank all over again. I’m in touch with my feminine side but I come from a masculine sensibility. The character embraces both sides of me: a strength and a vulnerability as well as danger and denial… I always dreamed of fronting a rock band and this is about as close as I’ve got. When I put on those high heels, I become that rock ‘n’ roll star. It makes me feel powerful, tall, in charge.’

Churchill Theatre, Bromley High Street, BR1 1HA from 19th – 24th August. Times: Varied. Admission: £22 – £60.

Booking and full tour details: https://rockyhorror.co.uk/