Marie Curie The Musical

Physicist. Pioneer. Parent.

As she arrives from her native home in Poland to study at Sorbonne University in Paris, young Marie Sklodowska is certain she can make a name for herself and change the course of science.

She discovers radium, a new chemical element, with her husband Pierre Curie, and she’s lauded with the Nobel Prize.

But she is faced with an overwhelming moral dilemma. As Marie discovers the lifesaving potential of radium to cure cancer, factory workers handling the glowing substance are succumbing to the insidious grip of radium poisoning.

Rehearsals: Credit Pamela Raith

As a woman with society against her, can she wrestle with both the potential and danger of her discovery – and what is she if radium’s dangers overshadow its possibilities?

A story of life and death, ‘Marie Curie’ has already captivated audiences in Korea and Japan with its sweeping score and story and is now brought to London audiences for the first time in a stirring original production directed by Sarah Meadows.

Book & Lyrics: Seeun Choun

Music: Jongyoon Choi

Musical Director, English Lyrics, New Musical arrangements & Ensemble arrangements Emma Fraser.

English Book Adaptation: Tom Ramsay.

Charing Cross Theatre, Saturday 1 June – Sunday 28 July