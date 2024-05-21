Animal Farm

“How easily totalitarian propaganda can control the opinion of enlightened people in democratic countries” George Orwell

Creation Theatre presents George Orwell’s classic political fable in an adaptation bristling with satire. The animals have thrown off their human oppressors, but a new political elite are rising, and want to make Animal Farm ‘great again’. But at what cost? Expect a riotous retelling of this timeless novel featuring Creation’s talented rep company.

Photos: Geraint Lewis

Dr Helen Eastman, CEO of Creation Theatre and Director of Animal Farm says:

“It’s an absolute privilege to be working with the Creation Rep Company on Van Badham’s extraordinary adaptation of Animal Farm. It is everything you’d expect from Van, witty, sharp, satirical, at times scathing, always full of warmth and humanity and absolutely speaking to this moment. Orwell’s fable is always relevant and has the timeless quality of any well told story but it feels achingly relevant in these political times and important to revisit. We really look forward to sharing this work with our audiences.”

Cast: Anna Tolputt , Herb Cuanalo, Nicholas Osmond, Emily Woodward.

Greenwich Theatre, 5th – 8th June. 2.20 & 7.30pm. Admission. £25 (Standard), £20 (Concession) £15 (Student)

Booking Link: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/animal-farm/ – 0208 858 7755