State Ballet Visit to London Announced

Sumptuous settings draw audiences into the fantasy of the world’s most loved ballet

The State Ballet of Georgia has announced casting for Swan Lake on its first visit to London, including leading talent and rising stars from Georgia alongside international guest soloists.

Odette/Odille will be performed by Nino Samadashvili, a leading Georgian soloist and Principal Dancer at the State Ballet of Georgia; Laura Fernandez, who is half-Ukrainian and half-Spanish, and fled Moscow and her position as first soloist with the Stanislavsky Theatre in 2022 as Russia invaded Ukraine; Chloe Misseldine, who joins the State Ballet of Georgia as a Guest from American Ballet Theater; and Ukrainian soloist Anastasia Matvienko, who was previously star at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg and is now a principal at the Slovenian National Ballet.

Prince Siegfried will be performed by leading Georgian soloist Daler Zaparov, who has previously danced with Universal Ballet Company, Seoul and Astana Opera; Oleg Legai, a former soloist with the Czech National Ballet; and Michal Krcmar, former star dancer of Finnish National Ballet.

Laura Fernandez is a Leading Soloist with the State Ballet of Georgia, previously a First Soloist at the Stanislavski and Nemirovich-Danchenko Theatre and a company dancer with Mariinsky Theatre.

Based at the stunning Opera and Ballet State Theatre in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, this company has soared under the bold artistic direction of world-renowned, Georgian-born Nina Ananiashvili, former prima ballerina with Bolshoi Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. Ananiashvili, considered one of the all-time greats, returned home to her native country in 2004 to lead the company. The State Ballet of Georgia’s last visit to the UK was in 2008 when they performed at the Edinburgh International Festival. Having performed on the London Coliseum stage in 1999 (as Kitri in Don Quixote with the Bolshoi), Ananiashvili now brings her company to London for the first time.

Considered among the world’s ten best classical companies, with a tradition of 175 years, you will experience the sleek grace and physicality of classical ballet at its best.

Swan Lake’s enthralling story, timeless score, and unforgettable choreography have made it the most in-demand ballet in the world. This breathtakingly beautiful production with gorgeous white tutus and sumptuous lakeside and ballroom settings will undoubtedly draw audiences into the fantasy of the world’s most loved ballet.

Director of The State Ballet of Georgia, Nina Ananiashvili said of the production: ‘Swan Lake is one of our best repertoires. It combines elaborate costumes, stunning choreography, exquisite ornaments and the young generation of dancers with Georgian characteristics. Swan Lake has always had an important place in my career. It was the first ballet that I performed in the Bolshoi Theatre and was my first and final significant performance at American Ballet Theater. I can’t wait to share it with audiences in London for the first time.’

Choreography: Marius Petipa & Lev Ivanov, staged by Alexei Fadeyechev & Nina Ananiashvili.

Music: Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky played by the ENO Orchestra.

London Coliseum, St Martin’s Lane, London WC2N 4ES from 28th August – 8th September.

Times: Tues – Sun 7.30pm; Thur & Sat matinees 2.30pm. Admission: £31.50 – £154.25

Booking: https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/show/swan-lake-state-ballet-of-georgia/