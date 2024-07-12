The Bar is Open

“Country, the UK, lost its way, seeks life partner/mentor/inspiration. Good sense of humour essential. No time-wasters, tedious show-offs or offend-o-trons need apply. HR free zone.”

Standing up so you don’t have to take it lying it down anymore, The Pub Landlord is back to make sense of the questions you probably already had the answers to. You know what they say: There’s no school like the old school, with the dodgy overflowing toilets.

Hot on the heels of the first sell-out leg, it was announced today that 2025 will see Al Murray, The Pub Landlord embark on a 40-date extension (on top of the initial 70 dates running until December) of his Guv Island tour. The extension starts in January and, as well as further dates up and down the country, will see a return to the iconic London Palladium.

For 30 years Al Murray, The Pub Landlord has filled the most prestigious venues around the UK, including London’s 02 Arena, the London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall. He has won numerous awards and hosted many critically acclaimed television shows.

Booking and tour dates: www.thepublandlord.com