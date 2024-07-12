The Hart of Magic

World-renowned Magician, Ben Hart, makes a highly anticipated return to London this Summer with an evening of breath-taking magic that has been hand-picked by Ben to compliment the unique atmosphere and surroundings of Wilton’s Music Hall

The show will feature ideas old and new and will be perfect for both fans of Ben’s jaw-dropping magic as well as those who haven’t ever seen him before. You will never have seen a magic show like it before!

Hart says, “After more than ten successful years of touring and making shows, I am delighted to be able to pick and choose my favourite material for this return to Wilton’s. I can think of no more magical venue than this – it’s the perfect place to showcase my work. If you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat. My touring schedule means that I rarely get a chance to perform in London, so it feels that it could be as exciting a night for me as it will be for the audience.”

He is a member of The Inner Magic Circle (the highest position at The Magic Circle) and has collaborated with and designed magic for the RSC, Penn and Teller, Mission Impossible 7, and Mischief Theatre to name a few. His work has been seen on television including his own series (Ben Hart’s Life Hacks Hoax) for the BBC and on Britain’s Got Talent (where he was a finalist), America’s Got Talent: The Champions, The One Show, and hundreds of other TV appearances around the world.

Wilton’s Music Hall, Graces Alley, London E1 8JB. Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th July. 7.30pm. Admission: £10 – £22

Booking: www.wiltons.org.uk – 020 7702 2789