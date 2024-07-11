Wind Blows Through Soho

The Incredibly Human Magic Show

Asi Wind brings his new show, Incredibly Human, to Underbelly Boulevard in Soho for an initial four month season.

The show is shrouded in mystery. Yet, those familiar with his performances know to expect jaw-dropping feats of magic and mind-reading, promising an utterly unique and captivating night out.

A longstanding collaborator of David Blaine, Wind was crowned the 2022 Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts. His sensational magic has astounded Whoopi Goldberg and Kelly Clarkson. Moreover, his appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us has become one of the most-watched performances in the show’s history, boasting over 16 million views on YouTube.

Photo: Mark Thomas

Wind’s recent off-Broadway show, Inner Circle, was a critically acclaimed, sold-out success, described as “Astonishing” (The New Yorker). This follow-up, Incredibly Human, transcends the boundaries of magic, reminding us that we all possess a touch of magic within ourselves.

The prestigious Academy of Magical Arts at Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle honoured Asi Wind with its coveted Close-up Magician of the Year and the Magician of the Year awards.

His sold-out off-Broadway show, Inner Circle, received rave reviews and extended its run six times, totalling 448 shows. Asi’s appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us has over 16 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched performances in the history of the show’s ten successful seasons.

Underbelly Boulevard, 6 Walker’s Ct, London W1F 0BT from 3rd Sept – 5th Jan 2025

Previews from 3rd – 22nd September 2024

Tuesday – Thursday 7.30pm

Friday – Sunday 7pm

Saturday and Sunday 3pm

Preview Tickets from £20

Full price tickets from £25

Booking: www.underbellyboulevard.com