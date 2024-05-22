Drivers warned to avoid bridge next week as it closes for essential maintenance works

Kensington and Chelsea Council are warning drivers to avoid Albert Bridge next week when it closes for essential maintenance work.

The council said the bridge will be shut in both directions from 7am, Tuesday, May 28, to 7am, Saturday, June 1, to replace some of the individual timber panels which make up the carriageway along the Grade II listed structure. Work is also expected to be carried out to the bridge’s lighting and festoons.

A diversion will be in place for drivers via Chelsea Bridge or Battersea Bridge. Works will also be taking place to the pavements but will be done in stages to ensure access for pedestrians at all times. Cyclists can pass the bridge but are being encouraged to dismount.

Cllr Cem Kemahli, lead member of planning and public realm, said: “Albert Bridge is an icon of the London skyline but it’s also an important river crossing. As a responsible guardian of the bridge, it’s crucial that we undertake essential maintenance so we can keep the bridge in good health and keep it operational now and in the future.

“We’re sorry for the short-term inconvenience this will cause to some drivers and their journeys and we hope we can limit some of this by doing the work during the half term holidays.”

The council is also reminding the drivers of goods vehicles to avoid the bridge at all times if they weigh over the three-tonne limit in place since January this year. The council said it issued 2,811 fines in April alone, equalling £365k, according to analysis by the Local Democracy Reporting Services.

The council said the fines are issued based on the vehicle’s official revenue weight, also known as the maximum gross weight, which they said drivers can check on the DVLA website.

Since January, hauliers breaching the three-tonne limit can expect to be fined £130.