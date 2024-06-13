Opening date announced for Sutton’s newest cinema on site of old Chicago’s nightclub

The Thowley Yard independent cinema is due to open its doors later this month and will replace the long-dormant Chicago’s nightclub plot.

Alongside a wide offering of mainstream and independent films, the cinema will also contain a food hall and open space which community groups can use.

Throwley Yard announced on June 12 that it will open its doors to the public on June 21.

The cinema has been a joint venture of Sutton Council and The Really Local Group and comes as part of the Council’s wider plan to redevelop the high street.

The Throwley Yard cinema will be offering £6 all day tickets for it’s opening month Credit – Really Local Group

The Council won £11.35m from the government’s Future High Streets Fund in 2021. A year later they announced his funding they planned to build four new community projects including Throwley Yard.

On the other side of the high street, the St Nicholas Centre is also undergoing a massive redevelopment, which could see it house a new civic centre after the Council moved from the current St Nicholas Way site. Sutton has also ringfenced £30m of its budget for further spending on the high street in the coming year.

The Council has already transformed the previously empty Market House building at the bottom of the high street into an upmarket retail unit, which now houses the popular Sound Lounge music venue. The hope is that Throwley Yard will attract a similar response near the top of the high street.

The cinema will sit on the site of the old Chicago’s nightclub, which closed to punters in 2013. After sitting dormant for the past 10 years, the familiar plant-adorned building which also housed Wilko, will house one of the area’s newest community spaces.

The Really Local Group hope the public will use the cinema’s flexible indoor space alongside the cinema, which is offering £6 tickets all day for the first month. Alongside the four cinema screens, the public will be able to access a flexible performance space, DJ school in partnership with the Dixon Brothers and quiet areas for study.

Following the announcement of the Cinema in March 2022, Councillor Jayne McCoy, former Deputy Leader of Sutton Council, said: “This is a really exciting moment. By working with Really Local Group we’ll be bringing a Sutton landmark back into use after nearly 10 years, transforming the old Chicago’s into a hub of daytime and evening activity that will bring a new buzz to the town centre.

“We were impressed by Really Local Group’s approach because it aligns with our own commitment to boosting our economy and culture by creating spaces for community, business and artists to grow. We’ve got big plans for Sutton Town Centre and Throwley Yard is a key part of them. I can’t wait to see this site come to life again.”

Preston Benson, Founder of Really Local Group, added: “Really Local Group creates multi-use social and entertainment hubs by repurposing original venues, and we’re incredibly excited to be working with Sutton Council on this project. The repurposing of the site of this former nightclub aims to bring local businesses, jobs and lifestyle opportunities to the local area, offering a place for the community to enjoy live performances, arts classes and much more.”