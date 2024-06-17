Deptford Baby

“I want to move out, but I don’t wanna move on… I’m the boy that never leaves!”

It’s summer on Deptford High Street. The DJ is pumping the airwaves with party tunes and good vibes.

Local resident Chino Igwe dreams of becoming a world-famous novelist and dazzling his community with wild adventure stories. He’s cotching on the High Street, soaking up the atmosphere, before making his way to Goldsmiths University to hand in his thesis.

Just then a strange rumbling sound begins, making the pavement and the rooftops quake, signalling the start of a flood that will engulf his beloved Deptford. In the ensuing chaos all hell breaks loose, and Chino and his community must fight for survival.

Deptford Baby is an anarchic-urban epic tale on love, community, survival and restoration. It was longlisted for the Alfred Fagon Award 2022 and further developed from Jack Studio’s Past Present Future Writers’ Project.

Cast: Chukwudi Onwere, and featuring DJ Tommy Tappah

Written by Chukwudi Onwere; Directed by Marley-Rose Liburd; Lighting Designer: Carey Chomsoonthorn; Sound Designer: DJ Tommy Tappah; Set Designer & Music Beats: Shyaam Caine.

Brockley Jack Studio Theatre, 410 Brockley Road, London, SE4 2DH from Tues 23 July – Saturday 3 August 2024 at 7.30pm. Admission: £17, £15 concessions (12+).

Booking: www.brockleyjack.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 (£1.80 fee for phone bookings only)