The Pride of Copleston

Celebrating LGBTQ+ identity, creativity and experience

Proud Art

A series of art workshops with artist Florence Goodhand-Tait using a range of media to express LGBTQ+ identity and to celebrate LGBTQ+ artists – the theme is also open to your interpretation.

2nd and 9th July 7.30-9.30pm.

Beyond Fashion

Art workshop with Saatchi Gallery which is part of a series of Saatchi workshops at Copleston inspired by the Saatchi Beyond Fashion exhibition with a focus on LBGTQ+ representation Wednesday 19th June 11.30-1pm.

Copleston Pride Sunday 23rd June

Christian LGBTQ+ Pride Service led by Rev Edward Collier

Vicar, Edward Collier will lead a special Pride church service emphasising the contributions made by LGBTQ+ people, acknowledging the pain of exclusion and discrimination that many continue to experience in the church, and on building an inclusive church at Copleston. 12-1pm.

Nick Haeffner Florence Goodhand-Tait

Proud Art Exhibition with tea and cake

If you would like to enter some art work into the exhibition that celebrates LGBTQ+ identity, creativity and contribution, please contact gowivflo@outlook.com or julia@coplestoncentre.org.uk 1-2.30pm.

Drag Life-Drawing

Florence Goodhand-Tait will lead a life-drawing workshop with Adrian Set. Participants do not need to come in drag, but will be most welcome to do so if they choose. 2.30-4pm

Music with Nick Haeffner & Friends, courtesy of Dimple Discs.

Nick is a singer, songwriter and guitarist and will be joined by Marcus Holdaway of the High Llamas and Alison Craig and Mary Currie. 4.30pm-6.30pm

https://www.nickhaeffner.co.uk

All events and activities are free, thanks to funding from Southwark Council, but any donations are welcome!

Copleston Community Centre and Church work side by side, not only in the same building, but also on joint initiatives and events. Most recently we have together hosted a community peace event and the launch of our newly decorated cafe and food-growing space. Throughout this year Saatchi Gallery have been running a popular community residency at Copleston. Artist Florence Goodhand-Tait ran some successful art workshops as part of our ‘Places in Peckham’ project last year which culminated in an exhibition. Dimple Discs is a Peckham-based record label that host monthly affordable gigs in the church. Copleston Church has been actively building an inclusive church, welcoming LGBTQ+ people to the congregation.

Copleston Centre, Copleston Road, SE15 4AN.

www.coplestoncentre.org.uk