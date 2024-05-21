Get Tuned In For Summer

This is the 13th year that Eleanor Thorn, founder of Tuned In London, has been putting on gigs in Rotherhithe, featuring artists from all around the globe.

She says of her upcoming concerts: ‘As my last season featured mostly male musicians I wanted to ensure that there were strong female musicians in this season. We’ve got a Russian ‘guslyar’ – gusli – harp player with elements of Estonia and Ukraine; we’ve got a British singer songwriter with Japanese connections and a Swedish instrumentalist, a more home-spun dream-folk ensemble, and finally Malagasy music from the Indian Ocean.

Gigs will mostly take place at the Finnish Church, with one at Time and Talents: weather permitting, that one will be outside and will also be serving freshly made Rotherhithe Community Kitchen authentic Indian curry to those who pre-book.

Details:

OLGA GLAZOVA

Thu 23rd May, 7pm (doors 6.30), Finnish Church, Albion St

Winner of over thirty music competitions, twice nominated for S. Kuryokhin award in the field of contemporary art “Ethnomechanica – Best World Music Project” Olga Glazova is a stunning and utterly unique performer whose instruments are the 30-stringed custom-made gusli and the harp. She dazzles audiences with her instrumental compositions & songs she sings in Russian, English and more. This exceptionally talented ‘guslyar’ already has five albums to her name and is resurrecting an otherwise-lost technique of finger playing.

DAN WHITEHOUSE with GUSTAF LJANGGREN – “A NIGHT OF GLASS”

Fri 7th June, 7pm (doors 6.30), Finnish Church, Albion St

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dan Whitehouse has produced three albums, all themed around the physical & metaphorical nature of glass. Songs and stories from glassmaking history in Stourbridge and our current screen-fixated ‘Glass Age’, coloured by a young son afar, in Japan, have been gathered together for ‘A Night Of Glass’, a simple but hypnotic live experience in which, variously behind a piano or on guitar, he takes audiences deep into the heart of glass in its myriad manifestations, his nuanced crystalline vocals, a hint of Bowie here, a touch of Cohen there, effortlessly mining a wealth of emotions and ideas. “Nothing short of beautiful – **** ” RnR Magazine. Dan Whitehouse is on a UK tour and is joined for this London gig by Copenhagen-residing Swedish instrumentalist Gustaf Ljunggren.

SOMETHING SLEEPS

Fri 28th June, 7pm (doors 6.30), Time & Talents, St Marychurch St

This London based dream-folk band features Fiona Fey and Rey Yusuf, songwriters known for their vocal harmonies and emotionally provocative lyrics. Intricately flowing songs in three-part vocal harmony wind their way through soulful cello melodies played by Josh Considine. With a warm and playful sense of humour they entertain with their on-stage antics. They add their distinctive voices to modern day folk song, penning socially conscious original material. A garden gig, if weather permits!

HANITRA

Thu 11th July, 7pm (doors 6.30), Finnish Church, Albion St

“One of Madagascar’s true musical icons” (R2 Magazine), singer songwriter & guitarist Hanitra returns to Rotherhithe to perform. Her beautifully melodic vocals rise and fall effortlessly through an ever-changing landscape as she melds Malagasy tradition with contemporary and environmental issues, both in homage to all women and one woman in particular, the late multi-award-winning French-Canadian singer Lhasa de Sela. In 2020, her song “Habakabaka” made it to number 1 on Spotify’s “African Spirit” playlist.

Current newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/[xxxxxx]/olgaglazova_danwhitehouse

The series has long been sponsored by the Mayflower and Ship pubs and, more recently, Mogul Indian Cuisine. This season welcomes several new sponsors: The Blacksmiths, Ballers Academy, Humanity Care and Support Services and a new partnership with the Rotherhithe Community Kitchen.

On my website there are links to the artists websites/youtube etc: Website

Tuned In London Facebook page