Game, Set, Watch

This July, St Katharine Docks sees the return of its ‘Screen on the Water’, which will exclusively show the entire Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2024.

Ideal for anyone who couldn’t get their hands on the elusive tennis tickets, the floating pontoon of St Katharine Docks provides the perfect backdrop to catch the finest rallies, aces, and drop shots from the world’s greatest players.

Set to become the go-to destination for all tennis enthusiasts, the screen on the water will show every game of this year’s prestigious Championships with a larger-than-life screen and a licensed bar serving up refreshing cocktails, beer, crisp prosecco, and of course, strawberries and cream!

But it’s not just about the tennis at St Katharine Docks. Nestled around the corner lies the iconic Girl with a Dolphin fountain, a masterpiece that pays tribute to the legendary tennis player Virginia Wade. Wade’s graceful prowess on the court continues to inspire generations, and her spirit resonates through the vibrant atmosphere of the entire estate.

So, whether you’re a die-hard tennis fan or simply looking to bask in the chic ambiance of London’s largest marina, make sure to mark your calendars for the ultimate Wimbledon screening experience at St Katharine Docks Screen on the water.

St Katharine Docks is London’s largest marina comprising 520,000 sq ft of office, retail and residential. The hidden gem of London, St Katharine Docks offers impeccable facilities and services alongside a vibrant social calendar and year-round activities, making it an enticing destination for all. From the Classic Boat Festival to a revolving roster of seasonal events and markets, the unique location offers something for residents, workers, and tourists alike. The marina has 185 berths in three basins, for vessels up to 40m long, as a visitor or on long-term berth contracts. Its enviable location and rich history have long made it a destination of choice for those in the know, with many coming for the relaxed and sophisticated vibe and the gorgeous backdrop.

For more information: https://www.skdocks.co.uk/visit/