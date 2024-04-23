My Top 30 Tips for Song-writing

A Workshop with Martyn Ware

Celebrate the opening of Bethlem Live Lounge with a free masterclass from legendary musician Martyn Ware and hosted by The Artist Taxi Driver.

Martin will deliver his talk on 30 Tips for Song-writing and Production based on his years of experience at the top of the British music industry, and participants will have the opportunity to make their own music with the instruments and equipment in the Live Lounge.

Martyn Ware is an English musician, composer, arranger, record producer, and music programmer. As a founding member of both the Human League and Heaven 17, Ware co-wrote hit songs such as “Being Boiled” and “Temptation”. Martyn is also a record producer, notably helping to revitalise Tina Turner’s career in 1983 with her cover of “Let’s Stay Together”, launching Sananda Maitreya’s career by co-producing his solo debut, Introducing the Hardline According to… in 1987, and producing Erasure’s I Say I Say I Say album in 1994. He is also noted for work in surround sound technology and, more recently, for creation of sound installations and lecturing and education around the world.

About Bethlem Gallery workshops

Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions are available for SLaM service users, people over 60, students, people receiving ESA, people registered disabled and their carers. We take photos at our workshops to use on social media – please speak to the facilitator if you do not want to appear in any photos.

Bethlem Gallery, Bethlem Royal Hospital, Monks Orchard Road, London, BR3 3BX on Wednesday 8 May 2024 11:00 – 14:00 BST

Your free tickets need to be booked: https://bethlemgallery.com/whats-on/workshop-martyn-ware/