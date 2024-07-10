The Death of England

Perhaps one of the best trilogy of plays in recent time can all now be seen on one day or as a stand-alone experience in the West End’s first new-build theatre for 50 years.

Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ Death of England has themes and connections that bring the trilogy together as Michael, Delroy, Denise and Carly navigate the joys and challenges of what it means to be British in 2024.

Death of England: Michael

After the death of his dad, Michael is powerless and angry. In a state of heartbreak, he confronts the difficult truths about his father’s legacy and the country that shaped him. At the funeral, unannounced and unprepared, Michael decides it is time to speak.

Thomas Coombes stars in this scorching and fearless play which asks explosive and enduring questions about identity, race and class in Britain.

Death of England: Delroy

Unapologetically upwardly mobile and working as a bailiff, Delroy’s life spirals out of control on one surreal day as he races to get to the hospital where his girlfriend Carly is about to give birth.

Starring Paapa Essiedu, Death of England: Delroy is the searing story of a Black working class man searching for truth and confronting his relationship with Britain.

Thomas Coombes Paapa Essiedu Erin Doherty and Sharon Duncan-Brewster

Death of England: Closing Time

Grieving the loss of the family shop with their dreams destroyed, Denise and daughter-in-law Carly are left to pick up the pieces of their relatives’ mistakes.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Erin Doherty play Denise and Carly in this thought-provoking drama that explores family dynamics, race, colonialism and cancel culture.

Clint Dyer, who also directs, said:

“I’m honoured and excited to get this opportunity @sohoplace. The chance to deepen the symbolism of Death of England by placing the three updated plays together, whilst breathing new life into it with such an amazing cast, is nothing but thrilling for me and the team.”

Roy Williams said:

“I am made up beyond words that this is happening @sohoplace. It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to update the plays a little and to work with an almost entirely new cast. I have nothing but love and admiration for each actor embarking on this with us! At its heart, the Death of England plays are a state of the nation family saga and the Fletcher/Tomlin family still have much to say about England as it is now and the troubling times we are living in.”

Soho Place, 4, Soho Place, W1D 3BG from 15th July – 28th September. Times: Vary.

Admission: £20 – £79.50

Booking: www.sohoplace.org

Photo Credit: Seamus Ryan