Get on War Horse

Winner of over 25 Major Awards

The National Theatre’s acclaimed production of War Horse embarks on a major UK and Ireland tour with a full cast of 35, from 5th September 2024, beginning at the New Wimbledon Theatre.

War Horse, adapted by Nick Stafford from Michael Morpurgo’s novel, has won more than 25 major awards and has been seen by over 8.3 million people worldwide. It tells the remarkable story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War. This powerfully moving and imaginative drama is a show of phenomenal inventiveness, filled with stirring music and songs, featuring ground- breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping, charging, horses to thrilling life on stage and has inspired a generation of theatre-makers since its premiere in 2007.

Photos by Brinkhoff Mögenburg

At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. He’s soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in no man’s land.

Albert, who remained on his parents’ Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist he embarks on a treacherous mission to find him and bring him home.

This tour of War Horse marks 110 years since the start of the First World War and follows the 40th anniversary of the publication of Michael Morpurgo’s global best-selling book, which has now sold over 35 million copies world-wide and in 37 different languages.

New Wimbledon Theatre, 93, The Broadway, Wimbledon, London, SW19 1QG. Dates: 5th – 14th September. Times: 7.30pm; Thur & Sat matinee 2.30pm. Admission: £15 – £95.

Booking: www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon