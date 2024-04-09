Hellraiser actor selected for Greens ahead of a hotly contested local by-election

An actor who starred in the 1980s cult horror series Hellraiser has been chosen as the Green Party candidate in a Croydon by-election. Nicholas Vince, most famous for his roles in Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II, will contest the upcoming Woodside by-election on May 2.

The by-election was triggered by Labour councillor Mike Bonello’s resignation in January. Bonello, first elected in 2012, cited the pressures of his job as a social worker as the reason for his resignation. The subsequent by-election will take place on the same day as the London Mayoral and London Assembly elections.

The Woodside ward is considered a Labour stronghold with its two other currently serving councillors being from the party. Vince is the latest candidate chosen for the upcoming election, with all the other main parties having already announced their candidates.

Labour have put forward Jess Rich. In a statement, Croydon Labour said: “Jess will be a hardworking and strong voice for Woodside, working alongside current councillors Amy Foster and Brigitte Graham.”

Croydon Conservatives have chosen engineer Titlope Adeoye as their candidate, while the Lib Dems have selected Jahir Hussain, a religious charity worker, as their candidate.

Vince, who has lived in Woodside with his partner for the past 17 years, was previously secretary and data management lead at Sutton and Croydon Green Party. Outside of politics, he has worked as an actor, author and film maker.

As an actor, he is best known for his role as the Chatterer Cenobite in Clive Barker’s Hellraiser films. He has also written numerous short stories and is planning his first novel.

In a statement published on Monday (April 8), Vince said: “Sometimes it feels overwhelming when I look at politicians who ignore those who they’re supposed to support, who demonise minorities, and who simply ignore the dramatic changes in our environment.

“Under the two parties who have run the council, we’ve seen disappearing bus stops, major failings in financial management at Croydon Town Hall, squandered opportunities to support local arts groups during the Year of Culture and all we hear is, it’s the other one’s fault.

“I joined the Green Party in September 2020 as I wanted to work locally to tackle the issues facing us, as I believe locally is where lasting change happens. I’d also realised that just shouting at the TV wasn’t helping anyone.

“We need councillors who will listen to residents and work wholeheartedly to hold the Mayor of Croydon to account and that’s what I want to do. But it isn’t just about criticising the other parties, I also believe in dialogue to work out the best solution for local people. Voting for the Green Party means a vote for equality, sensible solutions, and our environment.”

Residents in the Park Hill and Whitgift ward will also go to the polls on May 2, after one of its Conservative councillors resigned at the end of last month. Jade Appleton, also elected in 2021, resigned due to a ‘change in work commitments’ saying she could no longer fulfil her duties as a councillor.

Katherine Kerswell, Returning Officer for the council, said: “You’ll need to be registered to vote in the Woodside, and Park Hill and Whitgift by-elections, as well as in the London elections on May 2. If you are not already registered, please visit our website to find out how – it’s quick and easy.

“The law has changed and now requires us all to show photo ID at polling stations in order to vote. Please check you’ve got an acceptable form of ID and if you don’t, apply in good time for the free Voter Authority Certificate. With these being Croydon’s first elections since the changes, please do remind your friends, family and neighbours not to forget their photo ID on May 2.”