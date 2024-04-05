Old council headquarters put up for sale amid plans for 290 new homes

Old council headquarters in South West London have been put up for sale after plans to transform the site with 290 new flats were approved. RER Kingston won planning permission to transform Surrey County Council’s former headquarters on Penrhyn Road, Kingston, in May.

The developer is now selling freehold of the land for an undisclosed price, which includes permission for the 290-home scheme from Kingston Council. It is being brought to market by Savills and Levy Real Estate on behalf of RER Kingston, with the price only available on application.

The site includes the Grade II* listed county hall and two private courtyards. The county hall originally opened in 1893, when Kingston was part of Surrey, but it was left empty in early 2021 after Surrey County Council moved its headquarters to Reigate.

Savills described the site as a ‘landmark development opportunity’ in the borough with ‘planning permission in place for an exceptional 5.2-acre residential-led, mixed-use scheme’ – including 254 private flats, 16 shared ownership flats and 20 affordable rent flats. Two existing homes on the site, 5 and 7 Milner Road, would also be kept under the plans.

The consented scheme would involve revamping, restoring and extending the county hall to provide new homes and space which could be used as offices, shops or restaurants. The canteen and computer wing would be demolished, while new apartment blocks up to six storeys tall would be built to provide the remaining homes.

Rob Pollock, director in London development at Savills, said: “With its scale and heritage, Surrey County Hall offers the opportunity to deliver a truly unique development in South West London that might seem more at home in Central London, and consequently appeal to buyers across the city.

“With world-famous attractions like Hampton Court and Wimbledon Tennis Club in striking distance of the property, combined with the obvious curb-side appeal, we expect that the ultimate developer of the property will set new record for pricing in Kingston.”

RER London has been contacted for more information.

Image one: The former Surrey County Hall in Kingston. Credit: Sian Bayley