Plans to revamp lido dubbed South West London’s ‘best-kept secret’ given £100k funding boost

A popular lido dubbed South West London’s ‘best-kept secret’ has been given a funding boost. The cash will help it to push ahead with a major revamp. Hampton Pool in Bushy Park has won £99,500 to improve its energy efficiency and cut skyrocketing costs.

The cash from the second phase of the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund will allow new solar panels to be installed at the lido, which will make it cheaper to run. It comes after Sport England approved an application from Richmond Council, made on behalf of Hampton Pool Trust, for the funding. A total of 325 pools in England have been awarded a share of the £60.5 million fund to boost their energy efficiency.

The trust said the cash makes a significant contribution to its plans to modernise Hampton Pool, while allowing it to direct resources to other elements of the scheme which involve refurbishing and extending the pool building. But it warned raising the total funds it needs to continue progressing the revamp remains a ‘major challenge’.

The main outdoor pool on the site is 36 metres long and opened in 1922, while there is also a smaller learners’ pool and car park. Both pools are heated. The 1960s pool building has changing facilities, toilets, a gym, fitness studio and rooftop café.

The trust first put forward plans to revamp the site in 2016, which it is approaching in phases, as the dated building needs urgent intervention to stop its physical deterioration and ensure the lido survives for future generations. Documents submitted with the application described the lido as South West London’s ‘best-kept secret’. The long-awaited scheme won final planning permission in 2022.

The first phase of the works involves elements of the revamp identified as priorities to significantly improve the condition and function of the facilities. The works are due to begin in autumn, with the lido set to remain open throughout.

The works, along with improving the lido’s energy efficiency, will involve upgrading the rooftop café and providing new community space. This stage will also include installing a new lift to make these spaces fully accessible for the first time, improved accessible changing facilities and a new fitness studio for exercise classes.

The trust already has reserves of £2.5 million to put towards the expected cost of the first phase, which is £5.2 million, but it still faces a funding gap to reach the total. It has further grant applications in progress to fund the improvements included at this stage and it is raising donations on JustGiving. The anticipated cost of the overall project stands at £8.6m, with the trust aiming to win grants and further funding for future phases.

Andew Gill, chair of Hampton Pool Trust, said: “Outdoor pools like ours have high running costs due to volatile energy prices and elderly infrastructure. The funding from the Swimming Pool Support Fund will support a move to a low-carbon and sustainable operation and will assist in managing costs. But with 2024 a big year for Hampton Pool and our plans for the future, our fundraising search is far from over.”

Lib Dem MP Munira Wilson, who represents Twickenham, said: “I’m so pleased that some help is on the horizon for our beloved local lido, Hampton Pool. Anyone who has spent a day at Hampton Pool knows its value to the local community, and the mental and physical benefits it brings for residents young and old. With so many pools struggling with energy costs, this support is much needed.”

Note: Link to the JustGiving page is here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/supporthamptonpool

Images one and two: Visualisation of the plans for Hampton Pool in Bushy Park as submitted in 2016. Credit: Wimshurst Pelleriti/Hampton Pool Trust, provided in Richmond Council documents